BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
Aug 3 CDW Corp
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 earnings per share $0.70
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $3.665 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.65 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates