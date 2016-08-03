BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 NewStar Financial Inc :
* NewStar reports net income of $5.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11
* NewStar Financial Inc says net interest income decreased by $1.6 million, or 7.2%, to $20.9 million in Q2 compared to $22.5 million in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates