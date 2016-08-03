Aug 3 NewStar Financial Inc :

* NewStar reports net income of $5.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2016

* NewStar Financial Inc says net interest income decreased by $1.6 million, or 7.2%, to $20.9 million in Q2 compared to $22.5 million in prior quarter