BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
Aug 3 Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter And Year
* To-Date 2016, confirms 2016 earnings guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.43
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.96 to $2.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect avista utilities to contribute in range of $1.91 to $2.05 per diluted share for 2016
* For 2016, expect ael&p to contribute in range of $0.09 to $0.13 per diluted share
* Qtrly operating revenues $318.8 million versus $337.3 million
* Q2 revenue view $316.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates