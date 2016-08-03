Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Reports Seventh
Consecutive Quarter Of Double Digit earnings growth
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.98Q2 adjusted earnings per
share $3.43
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.1 billion
* Board approved pursuing a 5-for-1 stock split
* Board approved pursuing a new $1 billion share repurchase
program
* $572 million
* Sees 2016 data services revenue up 6-7% on a pro forma
basis
* Gaap operating expenses $485-$495 million
* Intercontinental exchange inc sees 2016 expense synergies
about $100 million
* Trading and clearing segment revenues were $527 million in
q2 2016, up 9%
* Gaap operating expenses $1.94-$1.97 billion
* $2.30 billion
* Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
