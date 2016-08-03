Aug 3 Humana Inc :

* Humana reports second quarter 2016 financial results; reaffirms recent 2016 financial guidance increase

* Consolidated revenues (including investment income) for 2q 2016 were $14.01 billion, an increase of 2 percent 2q 2015

* 2Q 2016 consolidated benefit ratio of 84.3 percent decreased by 90 basis points from 85.2 percent for 2q 2015

* Company has agreed with Aetna that its quarterly dividend will not exceed $0.29 per share prior to closing transaction

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.30

* Expects 2017 geographic presence for individual commercial offerings to cover no more than 156 counties, down from 1,351 counties in 2016

* To maintain individual commercial on-exchange coverage options in markets where it expects to offer stable individual commercial health plan

* Individual Medicare advantage membership was 2.8 million as of june 30, 2016, an increase of 4 percent, from june 30, 2015

* Group medicare advantage membership was 351,700 as of June 30, 2016, a decrease of 121,400, or 26 percent

* "challenges in our individual commercial business remain"

* Ability and intent to continue its quarterly dividend policy is not impacted by pending transaction with Aetna

* Together with Aetna, company intends to defend deal in response to lawsuit

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $2.06

* Based on evaluation of claims data received through june 2016, company increased its fy16 PDR by approximately $208 million in 2q 2016

* Intends to discontinue substantially all ACA-compliant off-exchange individual commercial plans in 2017

* Company has limited on-exchange membership in four states where it intends to discontinue that coverage in 2017

* Expects 2017 geographic presence for individual commercial offerings to cover up to 156 counties, down from 2016 presence in 1,351 counties

* Expects 2017 premiums associated with ACA-compliant offerings in range of $750 million to $1 billion versus approximately $3.4 billion projected for fy16

* Individual commercial on-exchange plans for 2017 have yet to be finalized

* Will continue to evaluate performance of individual commercial business for 2016 as it further develops and corresponding impact on PDR

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $13.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S