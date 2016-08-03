Aug 3 Humana Inc :
* Humana reports second quarter 2016 financial results;
reaffirms recent 2016 financial guidance increase
* Consolidated revenues (including investment income) for 2q
2016 were $14.01 billion, an increase of 2 percent 2q 2015
* 2Q 2016 consolidated benefit ratio of 84.3 percent
decreased by 90 basis points from 85.2 percent for 2q 2015
* Company has agreed with Aetna that its quarterly dividend
will not exceed $0.29 per share prior to closing transaction
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* To maintain individual commercial on-exchange coverage
options in markets where it expects to offer stable individual
commercial health plan
* Individual Medicare advantage membership was 2.8 million
as of june 30, 2016, an increase of 4 percent, from june 30,
2015
* Group medicare advantage membership was 351,700 as of June
30, 2016, a decrease of 121,400, or 26 percent
* "challenges in our individual commercial business remain"
* Ability and intent to continue its quarterly dividend
policy is not impacted by pending transaction with Aetna
* Together with Aetna, company intends to defend deal in
response to lawsuit
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $2.06
* Based on evaluation of claims data received through june
2016, company increased its fy16 PDR by approximately $208
million in 2q 2016
* Intends to discontinue substantially all ACA-compliant
off-exchange individual commercial plans in 2017
* Company has limited on-exchange membership in four states
where it intends to discontinue that coverage in 2017
* Expects 2017 geographic presence for individual commercial
offerings to cover up to 156 counties, down from 2016 presence
in 1,351 counties
* Expects 2017 premiums associated with ACA-compliant
offerings in range of $750 million to $1 billion versus
approximately $3.4 billion projected for fy16
* Individual commercial on-exchange plans for 2017 have yet
to be finalized
* Will continue to evaluate performance of individual
commercial business for 2016 as it further develops and
corresponding impact on PDR
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $13.59
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
