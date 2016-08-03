Aug 3 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65
* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.69 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc reports second quarter
2016 financial results following comprehensive agreement with
airbus; revenue of $1.8 billion, fully diluted EPS of $0.35
(adjusted EPS of $1.21*, up 11% y/y), and free cash flow of
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $6.6 billion to $6.7 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.49, revenue view $6.68
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.30 - $4.50
* Spirit's backlog at end of Q2 of 2016 was approximately
$47 billion
* Due to agreement with Airbus, Spirit extended block to 800
shipsets and recorded additional net forward-loss of $135.7
million in Q2
* Increasing FY free cash flow guidance to a new range of
$350 - $400 million
