Aug 3 CDK Global Inc
* Cdk global to add two independent directors to board
* Addition of two directors will expand cdk's board to 10
members
* "well on our way to achieving our goal of improving
adjusted ebitda margins by 1,300 basis points to 35% by june
2018"
* "will evaluate our capital allocation policy, which will
likely result in additional share repurchases"
* Will add two independent directors to its board under an
agreement with elliott management
* Elliott has agreed to certain "standstill" provisions as
per agrrement
* Elliott management has an approximately 9.3% ownership
stake in co
