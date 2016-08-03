Aug 3 Skullcandy Inc :
* Skullcandy and Incipio amend merger agreement to increase
tender offer price to $6.10 per share
* Purchaser increased offer price to acquire all shares of
common stock of Skullcandy from $5.75/share to $6.10/share in
cash
* Skullcandy board of directors continues to recommend that
Skullcandy's stockholders accept Incipio's offer
* Purchaser increased offer price to total of approximately
$188.6 million
* Board no longer deems proposal received on July 28, 2016
from mill road capital management to be a "superior proposal"
