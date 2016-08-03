MOVES-Citi reshuffles top bankers in client relationship focus
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
Aug 3 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 revenue fell 9.4 percent to $687.3 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 9.5 percent
* Quarterly systemwide comparable sales increased by 9.5 percent year-over-year
* "we expect a more difficult economic and consumer backdrop in Brazil and Argentina will limit topline performance throughout 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 revenue $244.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $249.3 million
* Revenues increased almost 12 percent, or $266 million, for Q1, compared to Q1 fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: