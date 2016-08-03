BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.08 from continuing operations
* Scotts Miracle-Gro reports strong first quarter results; company-wide sales increase 27% due to acquisitions, strong u.s. Demand
Aug 3 Concordia International Corp :
* Concordia International Corp. Confirms that strategic review is ongoing and provides update on its business
* Confirmed that its review of strategic alternatives is ongoing and provided an update on its business
* Concordia has no liquidity or debt issues
* There was one formulary change affecting two products in its North America portfolio
* CVS did not reimburse for nilandron at all in past three years and has reimbursed dutoprol twice in 2016
* CVS Health confirmed that nilandron and dutoprol will be removed from CVS Health's formulary
* Removal of treatments from cvs health's formulary is immaterial to business
* Avesoro Resources Inc - credit committee approval of revised and improved finance facility terms
Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as higher margins in its ethanol unit more than offset weakness in its refining business.