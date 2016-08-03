Aug 3 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

* L-3 awarded u.s. Air force warfighter readiness & training program contract

* 3 communications - will continue its prime contractor role under an initial task order valued at $23.5 million with a maximum ceiling value of $200 million