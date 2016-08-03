Aug 3 Enviva Partners LP :

* Enviva Partners, LP increases distribution over previous quarter

* Board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per common and subordinated unit

* Dividend of $0.5250 per common,subordinated unit for Q2 of 2016, representing a $0.015 increase from partnership's Q1 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: