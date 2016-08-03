BRIEF-Nasdaq says 4th-qtr adjusted earnings were $0.95 per share
* Reports Q4 loss per share $1.35, Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95
Aug 3 Legg Mason Inc
* Legg Mason Inc announces pricing of junior subordinated notes offering
* Legg Mason Inc says priced its underwritten public offering of $500 million of junior subordinated notes due 2056 at a price equal to 100% of par
* Says junior subordinated notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.45% per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Reports Q4 loss per share $1.35, Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95
* White House meeting to include several industry executives (Adds detail on Novartis CEO attending meeting, context)
* MoneyGram cancels fourth quarter and full year 2016 conference call and webcast