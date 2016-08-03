BRIEF-Yingli secures 13MW Order in Australia
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
Aug 3 Aecon Group Inc
* Aecon reports second quarter 2016 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Qtrly revenue $839.3 million versus $667.3 million
* Backlog as at June 30, 2016 of $4.9 billion, 89 per cent higher than backlog of $2.6 billion as at June 30, 2015
* New contract awards of $1.1 billion were booked in q2 of 2016, compared to $469 million in Q2 of 2015
* Says new contract awards of $1.1 billion were booked in Q2 of 2016, compared to $469 million in Q2 of 2015
* Terraform Global reports 2Q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.