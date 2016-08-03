Aug 3 Insight Enterprises Inc
* Insight enterprises, inc. Reports second quarter 2016
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.96
* Raises fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view to $2.33 to
$2.43
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.97
* Q2 sales rose 2 percent to $1.46 billion
* Says maintaining its outlook that net sales in 2016 are
expected to grow in low single digit range year over year
* Sees capital expenditures of $10 to $15 million for full
year
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.26, revenue view $5.49
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $1.42
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increasing its gaap diluted earnings per share
outlook for full year 2016 to a range of $2.33 to $2.43
* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share for full year
2016 is expected to be between $2.37 and $2.47
