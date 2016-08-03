Aug 3 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Gulfport Energy Corporation reports second quarter 2016
results
* Q2 loss per share $2.71
* Qtrly net production averaged 664.7 MMcfe per day
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures to be $475 to $550
million
* Expect to drill an incremental 17 to 18 net wells and
turn-to-sales an additional 10 to 11 net wells on its operated
Utica acreage during 2016
