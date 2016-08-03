Aug 3 Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $2.71

* Qtrly net production averaged 664.7 MMcfe per day

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures to be $475 to $550 million

* Expect to drill an incremental 17 to 18 net wells and turn-to-sales an additional 10 to 11 net wells on its operated Utica acreage during 2016