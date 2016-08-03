Aug 3 Western Union Co
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.70
* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion
* Western union reports second quarter results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Affirmed its full year 2016 outlooks for constant currency
revenue growth, operating profit margin, and operating cash flow
* Sees 2016 operating margin of approximately 20%
* 2016 GAAP revenue outlook was decreased slightly to
reflect changes in several key foreign currencies against U.S.
Dollar
* Sees 2016 cash flow from operating activities of
approximately $1 billion
* Sees 2016 low to mid-single digit constant currency
revenue increase
* Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C) revenues declined 1% in
quarter, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis, on
transaction growth of 3%
* Consumer-To-Business (C2B) revenues declined 2% in
quarter, or increased 12% on a constant currency basis
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $5.46
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 GAAP revenue change approximately 400 basis
points lower than constant currency
