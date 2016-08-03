BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 EndoChoice Holdings Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.99
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $80 million to $82 million
* EndoChoice announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $19.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $2.59 to $2.65
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-2.01, revenue view $88.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S