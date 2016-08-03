BRIEF-Yingli secures 13MW Order in Australia
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
Aug 3 Aduro Biotech Inc
* Aduro Biotech reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 revenue view $25.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $39 million versus $9.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
* Terraform Global reports 2Q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.