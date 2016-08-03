UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Ignite Restaurant Group Inc
* Ignite Restaurant Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.40 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue fell 8.7 percent to $130.8 million
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 6.7% company-wide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.