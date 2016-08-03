Aug 3 Career Education Corp

* Career Education Corp. reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $182.6 million versus $216.8 million

* As of end of q2 of 2016, total student enrollments for university group were 31,600, compared to 31,300

* Consolidated adjusted ebitda to improve in 2016 as compared to 2015 and to be positive, to remain flat in 2017 as compared to 2016

* Career Education qtrly net income improved to $11.8 million as compared to prior year quarter net loss of $20.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.18; qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $176.0 million