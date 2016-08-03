UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Career Education Corp
* Career Education Corp. reports results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 revenue $182.6 million versus $216.8 million
* As of end of q2 of 2016, total student enrollments for university group were 31,600, compared to 31,300
* Consolidated adjusted ebitda to improve in 2016 as compared to 2015 and to be positive, to remain flat in 2017 as compared to 2016
* Career Education qtrly net income improved to $11.8 million as compared to prior year quarter net loss of $20.7 million
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.18; qtrly earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $176.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.