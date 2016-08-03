UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Masimo Corp
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $689 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Masimo reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 revenue $172.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $166 million
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.01
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $678.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.