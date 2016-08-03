BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 3 Ocular Therapeutix :
* Provides update on NDA for Dextenza for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain
* FDA issued a letter noting 1 exception that relates to proposed process for identity testing of incoming inert gas component used in manufacturing process
* FDA issued a letter to co noting that corrective actions detailed in responses as whole appear to address ten inspectional observations
* FDA also requested that co provide evidence when migration to automatic integration of analytical testing is complete, which is anticipated during Q3
* Working closely with FDA to address one remaining item and are planning for a resubmission to our NDA as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation