Aug 4 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc

* Bravo brio restaurant group, inc. Reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $105.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20

* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 7.1%.

* Sees FY 2016 revenues of $408 million to $413 million, total comparable restaurant sales of minus 5.5% to minus 4.5%

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $425.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S