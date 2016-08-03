UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 4 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc
* Bravo brio restaurant group, inc. Reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue $105.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20
* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 7.1%.
* Sees FY 2016 revenues of $408 million to $413 million, total comparable restaurant sales of minus 5.5% to minus 4.5%
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $425.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.