BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 3 Rice Midstream Partners Lp says-
* Rice Midstream Partners reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and provides 2016 capital budget and guidance update
* Decreased 2016 capital budget to $140 million due to increased compression savings
* Reported qtrly net income of $0.38 per limited partner unit
* Qtrly average throughput of 934 mdth/d, a 43 pct increase over prior year quarter
* Increased 2016 guidance to reflect increased expected 2016 throughput and water services activity
* Qtrly adjusted ebitda of $37.8 million, a 127 pct increase over prior year quarter
* Sees 2016 total RMP capital budget $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation