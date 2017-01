Aug 3 Rice Energy Inc

* Rice energy reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and provides 2016 capital budget and guidance update

* Q2 net production averaged 758 mmcfe/d, a 43% increase; qtrly total operating revenue $156 million versus $112.9 million

* Sees 2016 total net production 720 mmcfe/d to 740 mmcfe/d

* Qtrly loss per share-diluted $1.07