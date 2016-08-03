Aug 3 Medifast Inc
* Medifast, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 from continuing
operations
* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $64 million to $67 million
* Q2 revenue $71.1 million
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.43 to $0.46 from
continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $275 million to $282 million
* Says company reiterated its fy guidance for revenue from
continuing operations
* Says is raising its fy guidance for adjusted earnings per
diluted share from continuing operations to $1.79 to $1.84
* Fy 2016 earnings per diluted share from continuing
operations is now expected to be in range of $1.38 to $1.43
* Says company expects q3 2016 revenue from continuing
operations to be in range of approximately $64.0 million to
$67.0 million
* Says fy earnings per diluted share from continuing
operations is now expected to be in range of $1.38 to $1.43
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: