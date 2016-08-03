UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Marketo Inc
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marketo announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $66 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.5 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.46
* Marketo Inc says co is withdrawing its previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016
* Marketo Inc says due to entry into an agreement and plan of merger with vista, company will not provide outlook for its q3 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.