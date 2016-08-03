Aug 3 Marketo Inc

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marketo announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $66 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Marketo Inc says co is withdrawing its previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016

* Marketo Inc says due to entry into an agreement and plan of merger with vista, company will not provide outlook for its q3 2016 financial results