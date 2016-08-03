UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Teletech Holdings Inc
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Teletech announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.285 billion to $1.295 billion
* Q2 2016 gaap revenue decreased 1.6 percent to $305.1 million
* Qtrly non-gaap constant currency revenue increased 1.1 percent to $313.6 million over prior year
* Reducing full year 2016 revenue guidance
* Increasing fy 2016 operating margin guidance to range of 8.4 percent - 8.6 percent before asset impairments, restructuring charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.