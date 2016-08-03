UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Godaddy Inc
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $468 million to $471 million
* Godaddy reports continued growth in second quarter 2016
* Q2 revenue $456.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $450.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Sees 2016 revenue range of $1,840 - $1,847 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total bookings of $538.6 million, up 13.2% year over year, or approximately 14.4% on a constant currency basis
* Qtrly average revenue per user (arpu) of $125, up 6.2% year over year
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda range of $410 - $416 million.
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $469.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.