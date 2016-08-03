Aug 3 Andersons Inc

* The Andersons, Inc. Reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Says revenues of $1.1 billion for q2 of 2016 compared to revenues of $1.2 billion

* First half of year was challenging, in line with expectations, due to poor crop last fall in eastern corn belt