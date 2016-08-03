UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Andersons Inc
* The Andersons, Inc. Reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Says revenues of $1.1 billion for q2 of 2016 compared to revenues of $1.2 billion
* First half of year was challenging, in line with expectations, due to poor crop last fall in eastern corn belt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.