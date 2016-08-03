BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Fox Factory Holding Corp
* Fox factory holding corp. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $106 million to $112 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $387 million to $402 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 sales $102.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $98.5 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $390.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap adjusted earnings per diluted share in range of $1.10 to $1.19
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $110.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S