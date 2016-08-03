BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Combimatrix Corp
* Q2 revenue rose 22 percent to $3.1 million
* Combimatrix corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 loss per share $0.89
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S