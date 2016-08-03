UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Extreme Networks Inc
* Q4 revenue $140 million versus i/b/e/s view $142.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $121 million to $131 million
* Extreme networks reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.02
* On an annual basis for fiscal year 2017 targeting revenue growth of 2% to 4%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $125.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For q1 2017, company is targeting gaap revenue in a range of $120.6 million to $130.6 million
* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings between loss of $0.01 to $0.06 per share; sees Q1 non-gaap earnings $0.04 to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.