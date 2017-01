Aug 3 Dennys Corp

* Denny's corporation reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Qtrly domestic system-wide same-store sales decreased 0.5%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $125.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says raised 2016 full year guidance for adjusted ebitda

* Sees fy same-store sales growth at company restaurants between 1.5% and 2.5%

* Sees fy total operating revenue between $505 and $508 million

* Qtrly total operating revenue $124.3 million versus $123.3 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $504.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S