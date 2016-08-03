BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :
* Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results
* Q2 revenue $29.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.4 million
* Qtrly domestic system comparable store sales compared with q2 of 2015 decreased by 4.0%,
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 domestic system-wide comparable store sales decline of approximately 2.0% to 3.0%
* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees fy capital expenditures, including acquisitions and divestitures of approximately $15.0 million to $17.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S