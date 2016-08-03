UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Equinix Inc
* Q2 revenue rose 35 percent to $900.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equinix reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $915 million to $921 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.598 billion to $3.608 billion
* Sees AFFO is expected to range between $1,040.0 and $1,050 million for 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees capital expenditures are expected to range from $950.0 to $1,000.0 million for 2016
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $14.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.