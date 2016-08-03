UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 4 AxoGen Inc
* Q2 revenue rose 62 percent to $10.4 million
* AxoGen, Inc. Reports financial results for second quarter 2016
* Qtrly loss per common share - basic and diluted $0.09
* AxoGen Inc says increasing its full year 2016 revenue guidance to over $40 million
* AxoGen Inc says increasing its full year 2016 gross margin guidance to exceed 80%
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.