Aug 4 AxoGen Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 62 percent to $10.4 million

* AxoGen, Inc. Reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Qtrly loss per common share - basic and diluted $0.09

* AxoGen Inc says increasing its full year 2016 revenue guidance to over $40 million

* AxoGen Inc says increasing its full year 2016 gross margin guidance to exceed 80%

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S