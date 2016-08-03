BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 SAExploration Holdings Inc
* SAExploration announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 14.7 percent to $57 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.97
* SAExploration Holdings Inc says expects approximately 50% of projects in its backlog on June 30, 2016 to be completed during last six months of 2016
* Says contracted backlog of $86.5 million through 2017 and $383.4 million of bids outstanding at quarter-end
* Says as of June 30, 2016, sae's backlog was $86.5 million
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S