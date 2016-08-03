Aug 3 SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 14.7 percent to $57 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.97

* SAExploration Holdings Inc says expects approximately 50% of projects in its backlog on June 30, 2016 to be completed during last six months of 2016

* Says contracted backlog of $86.5 million through 2017 and $383.4 million of bids outstanding at quarter-end

* Says as of June 30, 2016, sae's backlog was $86.5 million