UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Bsquare Corp
* Bsquare reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 21 percent to $22.7 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $20 million to $22 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Says terminated employees representing approximately 13% of our total workforce
* Expect restucturing will result in approximately $1.8 million in annualized cost savings once implemented
* Bsquare corp says on july 28 our board of directors approved a restructuring plan that will reduce size of our engineering services organization
* Says total of 26 employees and contractors will be involved in a workforce reduction
* Currently expect to incur pre-tax restructuring charges to our gaap financial results of approximately $0.6 million in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.