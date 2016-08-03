UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Emcor Group Inc
* Emcor group, inc. Announces new expanded credit agreement
* Entered into a $1.3 billion credit agreement
* Credit agreement is comprised of a $900 million revolving credit facility and a $400 million term loan
* Proceeds to repay amounts drawn under revolving credit facility in connection with acquisition of ardent services, rabalais constructors
* Credit agreement, which matures in august 2021, replaces company's existing $1.1 billion credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.