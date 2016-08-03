Aug 3 Lincoln National Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 revenue $71 million

* Lincoln financial group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lincoln national corp says q2 total revenues $3,307 million versus. $3,381 million

* Lincoln national corp says q2 book value per share (bvps), including aoci, of $68.39, up 17%; bvps, excluding aoci, of $54.67, up 8%