UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Intralinks Holdings Inc
* Intralinks announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 to 12 percent
* Q2 revenue $73 million versus i/b/e/s view $72.8 million
* Qtrly net loss per common share diluted $0.14
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $75.0 million to $76.0 million; loss per share $0.10 to $0.08; adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $300.0 million to $306.0 million; loss per share $0.36 to $0.33; adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $75.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.