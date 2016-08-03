Aug 3 Intralinks Holdings Inc

* Intralinks announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 to 12 percent

* Q2 revenue $73 million versus i/b/e/s view $72.8 million

* Qtrly net loss per common share diluted $0.14

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $75.0 million to $76.0 million; loss per share $0.10 to $0.08; adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $300.0 million to $306.0 million; loss per share $0.36 to $0.33; adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $75.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S