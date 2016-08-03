UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Cross Country Healthcare Inc
* Cross country healthcare announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.54 including items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue $199.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.6 million
* Sees q3 revenue $200 million - $205 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $212.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $827.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 adjusted eps $0.13 - $0.15
* Sees 2016 revenue $800 million - $815 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.