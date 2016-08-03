Aug 3 Sovran Self Storage Inc

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.32

* Sovran self storage reports second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share $1.10

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share about $5.30 to $5.34

* Says increased same store revenue by 5.7% and net operating income by 6.8% as compared to q2 of 2015

* Sees adjusted ffo between $1.37 and $1.39 per share for q3 of 2016.