UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Sovran Self Storage Inc
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.32
* Sovran self storage reports second quarter results
* Q2 FFO per share $1.10
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share about $5.30 to $5.34
* Says increased same store revenue by 5.7% and net operating income by 6.8% as compared to q2 of 2015
* Sees adjusted ffo between $1.37 and $1.39 per share for q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.