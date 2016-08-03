UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 J2 Global Inc
* J2 reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.21
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $4.70 to $5.00
* Q2 revenue $211.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.4 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $830 million to $860 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J2 global inc says has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3450 per common share, a $0.01, or 3.0% increase
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.85, revenue view $850.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.