Aug 3 J2 Global Inc

* J2 reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.21

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $4.70 to $5.00

* Q2 revenue $211.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $830 million to $860 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J2 global inc says has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3450 per common share, a $0.01, or 3.0% increase

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.85, revenue view $850.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S