BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Workiva Inc Says Fy 2016 Non
* Workiva announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.43 to $0.44
* Q2 revenue $43 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.1 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.34 to $0.35
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $44.5 million to $45 million
* Workiva Inc says FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in range of $180.5 million to $181.5 million
* GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.96 to $0.99
* Workiva Inc says FY 2016 GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.31 to $1.34
* GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $38.5 million to $39.5 million
* Workiva Inc says FY 2016 GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $52.9 million to $53.9 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.15, revenue view $180.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $44.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S