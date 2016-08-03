UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Cenveo Inc Sees Fy2016 Capital Expenditure To Be In Range $35 Mln
* Cenveo announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $5.15 from continuing operations
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales fell 2.3 percent to $404 million
* $45 million before going back to a more normalized levels in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.