Aug 3 Cenveo Inc Sees Fy2016 Capital Expenditure To Be In Range $35 Mln

* Cenveo announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $5.15 from continuing operations

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales fell 2.3 percent to $404 million

$45 million before going back to a more normalized levels in 2017