UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 KCAP Financial Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Says net asset value per share of $5.45 as of june 30, 2016, compared with $5.82 at december 31, 2015
* KCAp Financial Inc says net investment income for q2 of $0.14 per basic share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.