UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Two Harbors Investment Corp
* Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly reported core earnings of $0.22 per weighted average common share
* Qtrly GAAP net loss $0.05 per weighted share
* Qtrly reported comprehensive income $0.35 per weighted average common share outstanding
* Qtrly reported book value of $9.83 per common share, 3.7% total return, accounting for a dividend of $0.23/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.